Letter: Well said
Letter: Well said

Responding to Brian Hoffman's Oct. 1 response ("After all these years") to Marci Johnson's letter. 

Well said Mr. Hoffman. And Ms. Johnson ... let it go. Stop fanning the flames of an already out of control fire. Men and women of all colors should not be discriminated against. But we all know it happens and will continue until changes are made. Choosing a VP candidate based on merit is the smart way to conduct a campaign. Attempting to throw racial and gender bias into the equation is what has gotten our country into the mess it is in today.

Cathy Bittler, New Castle

