Letter: We're all in the COVID fight together

For nearly two years, our communities have suffered significant emotional, financial and health-related tragedies resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We have tremendous compassion for the difficult challenges so many Virginians are facing.

We are at another critical crossroads. The omicron variant is even more contagious. The number of new COVID infections is rising at record rates, hospitals across the commonwealth are filling up, and our health care systems are straining to keep up.

Our workforce is under tremendous pressure as there has been a decrease in the labor pool and increasing numbers of people are unable to report for duty because of health concerns.

Our passionate teachers are eager to keep our schools safe and open to continuing their educational mission, and our children desperately need the same for their development and emotional well-being.

We sincerely appreciate the trust you place in us regarding your health and view this as a privilege that we hold in the highest regard.

As you and your family consider what you can do to help our communities thrive, we offer the following advice to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus: Get vaccinated; wear a well-fitting mask when near others or indoors (regardless of your vaccine status); and socially distance.

Doing these three things are the most effective, comprehensive strategy to fight the virus and are particularly important now as infection rates are surging.

We are with you and remain optimistic that with your help we can significantly reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 on all Virginians in the months ahead. We are all on the frontlines together!

Mary Lindsay White, MHA

Executive Vice President, Virginia Academy of Family Physicians

The Virginia Academy of Family Physicians represents over 3,000 family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students in the Commonwealth.