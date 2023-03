Gooood morning, Timesland readers!

Welcome to Virginia, where one day it's 84 degrees and the next there's a chance for snow.

I hope y'all are doing OK, whether you're toiling hard on the power grid or sweating in a warehouse, cooking in a kitchen or teaching someone's kids, and every job in between — your hard work doesn't go unnoticed.

Thank you for keeping us moving. Everyone stay motivated, eat your vitamins, drink water, and be a Real American.

Daniel McCulloch, Vinton