Letter: We're not as safe as we'd like to believe

Most of us are physically safe and secure. We have food, water and shelter, and no one is actively trying to hurt us.

But we live in a world that is unsettled, at best.

Ukraine is the immediate horrific explosion of violence. People are caught in a meat grinder with no good choices to stop it.

COVID has killed more than 6 million people in two years. Will it release a new strain that devastates even more? No one knows.

The chance to stop Iran's nuclear weapons program depends on cooperation from Russia, and time for those negotiations is running out.

The world economy has been rocked by COVID and now by isolating Russia from most of the world's business and markets.

Democracies, including ours, are destabilized and endangered by insecure, anxious people looking for simple comforting answers to complex problems and thinking they see them in fascist political factions.

Climate change is steadily damaging the balance of nature that humans depend on for survival while people are distracted from that existential danger by the "immediate" crises.

Despite it all, with food, water and shelter, we are "safe."

But who among us feels safe?

Are we now getting an idea of how our parents or grandparents felt as World War II was building toward its cataclysmic horror?

Are we beginning to understand that seeing a horrific future doesn't mean that we can prepare for it and ensure that we will be able to safely ride it out?

In the end, we may still think we are safe. But we cannot imagine how bad things could get. We cannot insulate ourselves from whatever may be coming.

All of which means we may think we are safe, but we are not safe and secure.

And our feelings know it.

Fred Sachs, Roanoke