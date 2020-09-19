 Skip to main content
Letter: We're over here in Salem
Letter: We're over here in Salem

HEY there....WE'RE OVER HERE. In Salem town USA (CITY) ...I just received my invoice from Western Virginia Water Authority covering monthly water consumption ..(best bargain in town I tell you). The mailing included a prompt concerning being prepared to VOTE ....some instructions and encouraging my vote in OUR upcoming general election November 3rd. (You better bet I will...hope you and all others will also).

A listing including email addresses and phone numbers for Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Botetourt County and Franklin County. NO SALEM.. Hey..YES ..we're over here in SALEM. By the way, I observe Salem not being included in other listings and mailings from time to time....innocent oversight I speculate. You all quit that. Ya hear?

HERM REAVIS

SALEM 

