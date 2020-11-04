Letter: We're talking!

Many have attacked the practice of allowing dead Confederate Generals to prance around on their high horses in the streets of Richmond and other cities. This discussion, while sometimes acrimonious, is actually healthy: we’re talking!

Not every argument has equal merit. One that’s particularly lame is reference to postwar UDC obeisance to the “Glorious Lost Cause.” Just because that’s what the statues meant to those ladies, doesn’t mean a modern White person sees them that way. I see them as art and as representing imperfect people last in a historical line of slaveowners.

Yes, some Confederates had no interest in derogating Black people, just in serving “their time,” and some of the leaders had more good in them than bad. Sure, they were “rebels” but that isn’t quite the same thing as a “traitor.” It’s far more germane to say they defended a most cruel practice – more defiantly than England and the North had done, for example.

For someone who likes the statues, the obvious solution was pointed out earlier, move them to parks and battlefields, so they will not offend Blacks. It’s also not traitorous or wrong for modern folks to read about and re-enact Civil War battles, or watch TV programs on various military history.