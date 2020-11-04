 Skip to main content
Letter: We're talking!
Many have attacked the practice of allowing dead Confederate Generals to prance around on their high horses in the streets of Richmond and other cities. This discussion, while sometimes acrimonious, is actually healthy: we’re talking!

Not every argument has equal merit. One that’s particularly lame is reference to postwar UDC obeisance to the “Glorious Lost Cause.” Just because that’s what the statues meant to those ladies, doesn’t mean a modern White person sees them that way. I see them as art and as representing imperfect people last in a historical line of slaveowners.

Yes, some Confederates had no interest in derogating Black people, just in serving “their time,” and some of the leaders had more good in them than bad. Sure, they were “rebels” but that isn’t quite the same thing as a “traitor.” It’s far more germane to say they defended a most cruel practice – more defiantly than England and the North had done, for example.

For someone who likes the statues, the obvious solution was pointed out earlier, move them to parks and battlefields, so they will not offend Blacks. It’s also not traitorous or wrong for modern folks to read about and re-enact Civil War battles, or watch TV programs on various military history.

Perhaps then we’ll devote our energies, funds, and other resources to the real issue: removing social and economic barriers to equality, while respecting each other’s individuality and cultures. This area our federal government has excelled in – equal pay for equal work, and fair chances for promotion to all. Shouldn’t retail, food service and other workers have that opportunity?

Is it necessary to take from the “haves” in order to raise up the “have-nots” or to derogate Whites now for their interest in history and family histories, as Blacks were historically? Isn’t that hypocrisy? If not, let’s ask the richest family in the world, all Americans, to contribute to this “New Cause.” That would be the Waltons, estimated “Worth” at $190.5 billion.

Pernie Forehand, Vinton

