Letter: West Virginia mountains

It’s been 23 years, 1997, since our greatest environmental poet, John Denver, died, and predictably the natural world has been the greatest loser. I’ve heard that there are 500+ missing mountains in West Virginia, stripped down and ugly now. Not really the picture Denver painted in his lyrical “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in which he called West Virginia “Almost heaven.”
But there is always hope. Scientists have told us that many times, left alone to her own devices, Mother Nature can heal herself of the wounds made by human activities. And Denver himself in another of his finest songs, “Rhymes and Reasons,” called us to look to “the children and the flowers… like the music of the mountains and the colors of the rainbow, / they’re a promise of the future and a blessing for today.” In the same song, Denver taught us to avoid fear when “the cities start to crumble and the towers fall around us,” urging us that “in their innocence and trusting” the children and flowers “will teach us to be free.”
As landfills do fill up, maybe West Virginia could copy Virginia Beach’s Mount Trashmore, whose website states it is “now 60 feet in height and 800 feet long [and] was created by compacting layers of solid waste and clean soil. Recognized for its environmental feat, this former landfill features world-renowned Mount Trashmore Park [that] encompasses 165 acres and is comprised of two man-made mountains, two lakes, two playgrounds, a skate park and vert ramp, and multi-use paths.” Rather than an eyesore, the mountain is green and beautiful.
A great way for Southwest Virginia to handle our solid waste: enter into a partnership with West Virginia to recreate those missing mountains and create more Mt. Trashmores! And a vindication of the conclusion to “Rhymes and Reasons” – “the song that I am singing is a prayer to nonbelievers, / Come and stand beside us, we can find a better way.”
PERNIE FOREHAND
VINTON
