We’ve lost time reaping benefits

In his June 25 Roanoke Times commentary “MVP’s Path to Completion,” RGC Resources President and CEO Paul Nester states well the case for and the benefits of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Unfortunately, the piece was run five years late. Narrow, special-interest lawsuits have delayed completion of the pipeline and, as a consequence, its accompanying benefits. As a result, Roanoke Gas customers — families and businesses — have paid significantly higher fuel bills.

In April 2019, the Virginia Petroleum Association stated that the six counties along the Virginia portion of the pipeline would have shared over $7 million in new property-tax revenue, paid by MVP, that could support schools, law enforcement and other vital services. That amount likely would be higher today, four years later. I suspect local governments would welcome that new source of revenue.

Local governments along the pipeline likely will negotiate with MVP for access to the gas it transports, as a means of supporting economic development and job creation efforts. Those localities’ residents may also desire access to natural gas as a cost-effective heating source.

As a New River Valley resident, I encourage Atmos Energy to explore working with MVP for its own access to the pipeline, ensuring adequate natural gas supplies into the future.

It may be that pipeline opponents will seek to mount a court challenge to the recent legislation that authorized completion of the pipeline. Let’s hope that for the benefit of the Roanoke region and the communities along the pipeline’s route that they are not successful.

Ed Lawhorn, Blacksburg