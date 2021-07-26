Letter: What about the double solid yellow line?

I am writing in regards to the letter from Mark Wiley of Radford on July 16 (“Cyclists can breathe a little easier”) regarding the bicycle law that went into effect July 1.

It says when there are two bikers riding side by side, the motorist must completely get into the other lane to pass. I read the letter and immediately thought what is one to do when you are on a road with a double solid yellow line?

So, I called the Christiansburg Police Department and asked. They had an officer call me back. He said he had been waiting for a call from someone asking this question. He has researched and does not have an answer. So, I have left a message with Del. Chris Hurst’s office, and another for the master sleuth, Dan Casey, to see if they can find out an answer.

Chris Hurst’s office called me back and told me you are allowed to cross the yellow line after making sure it is safe. So, it would be nice for Virginians to know you can cross that yellow line.

In the meantime, I hope I don’t have to ride with these two bikers for 20 miles. I don’t want a ticket, and the law says you can never cross the double solid yellow line.