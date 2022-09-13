Letter: What about the left's impact on democracy?

Our country is divided, and this president has practically declared war on 75 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump. Personally, I don’t like Donald Trump as a person, but I liked the results of his administration. And, I don’t support those who violently invaded the Capitol building, but I understand why they didn’t want a government run by Democrats again. There is an obvious bias against conservatives among left-leaning media and federal government law enforcement. These are reasons Republicans could have been angry.

President Joe Biden said MAGA Republicans are a threat to our democracy, but I never heard any Democrat criticize Black Lives Matter and other leftists who terrorized our cities and burned police headquarters. Biden’s Department of Justice has been able to lock up many rioters from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, but I haven’t been informed of any similar results in prosecutions of the leftists who burned our cities.

Biden’s Justice Department and CNN are focused on Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents but when Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information the director of the FBI said she did violate the law but wouldn’t be prosecuted.

On Sept. 1, President Biden accused MAGA Republicans of being a threat to our democracy because they didn’t accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. I recall that Hillary Clinton and other Democrats never accepted the results of the 2016 election. Were they a threat to our democracy, Joe? Today, your Democrat Party is the one that won’t accept decisions from the Supreme Court — an equal branch of government.

Roger Harris, Roanoke