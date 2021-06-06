Letter: What about the most dangerous prisoners?

On Wednesday, March 25, Gov. Northam signed into law an act which abolished capital punishment in this commonwealth.

He made quite a production of it and was obviously very proud of his achievement.

There is even a photo on Page 1 of the Times, showing him standing next to an electric chair which had not been used as such since 1984, all executions after that date being by lethal injection--a bit of alcohol on the arm, to prevent infection, then a little needle-prick, and sweet dreams.

I have heard and read all the arguments against the death penalty, and will concede that the morality of taking a life for a life is still a matter for grave debate.

But I have never, to this day, heard a rational answer to this question: In a state which has abolished capital punishment by any means, and in which the maximum sentence is life without parole, what do you do with a prisoner who is too dangerous to be allowed to live?

Shut him away in solitary confinement, hand in his meals on the end of a stick?