Letter: What actual patriotism looks like

I am humbled seeing the worldwide defiance and undaunted courage shown by the many standing up for democracy, including those brave souls defying Putin by protesting in Russia, and those in Ukraine holding the line for their country’s sovereignty against a Russian invasion.

In contrast, patriotism was not on display in America on Jan. 6 when a seditious mob of U.S. citizens claimed to be fighting for their free-dumb, “liberty” and against “tyranny.”

Not only were these Republican supporters of Trump/Putin misguided, but those Jan. 6 insurrectionists should be ashamed to compare their rabble-ruled insurrection to those fearless Ukrainian patriots.

Both young and old Ukrainians are bravely standing against Putin — their lives on the line, fighting for their actual freedom, their liberty, and against Putin’s tyranny. In comparison to the U.S. seditious citizens of Jan. 6, Ukrainians face the real threat of losing their democracy, lives and freedoms, and are demonstrating the real meaning of “patriotic duty” — a concept lost to many of Trump’s lock-stepping, red-hat-wearing followers likening anti-mask and anti-vax sentiments to “patriotism,” and the nonsensical conspiracy of a “stolen election” became the hill they wished to die on.

S.A. Miller, Hardy