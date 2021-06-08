Letter: What are Republicans afraid of?

On May 19, 35 Republican members of Congress voted in favor of a bipartisan commission to investigate what actually happened on Jan. 6 (and leading up to Jan. 6) when an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

My congressman, Rep. Morgan Griffith, voted no. He found it in himself to vote yes, the evening of Jan. 6, to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona, but he could not vote for a bipartisan commission to investigate a mob storming our capitol to try to overthrow an election? Why? What is Morgan Griffith and the other members of Congress who voted no, so afraid of?

Could it be that some members of Congress, in varying ways, were complicit in this? They certainly have been complicit in the lies surrounding the election which motivated the mob.

Why not in the insurrection that tried to change, or at least delay, the certification of the results by Congress? Did they give tours of Congress ahead of time to people who later stormed the capitol? Who knows? That's why we need this commission.

I assume that, at this point, members of Congress, like my representative, Morgan Griffith, are no longer wearing those little flag pins that signal their patriotism. If they are still wearing them, it's time to stop.

Dave Noller, Blacksburg