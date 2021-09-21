 Skip to main content
Letter: What are they fighting for?

Throughout our nation and especially in the South, there are those who are fighting for the right not to wear masks and not to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

But what is it that they’re unwittingly and actually fighting for?

  • First of all, the right to become infected with COVID-19 … Though vaccinated individuals can get COVID, it’s the unvaccinated who are driving the latest surge in cases.
  • The right to infect others including children from birth to 12 years of age, who aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated… Because of this risk, we wholeheartedly support Bedford County Public Schools’ mask wearing policy.
  • The right to endanger and burden health care workers — doctors, nurses, aides, janitorial staff — who end up caring for COVID patients when they become needlessly infected.
  • The right to keep our economy off balance. Until the virus is subdued, businesses will continue to suffer. That’s bad for all of us.
  • The right to bring about the next variant. As we’ve seen with the more easily transmitted delta variant, these can be increasingly problematic.

What’s happened to acting for the greater good? to inflicting no harm on others? What’s happened to personal responsibility? We all cherish our individual rights, but personal responsibility means others do not suffer as we exercise those rights. That’s why we have laws against drunken driving and why we have our dogs vaccinated against rabies.

None of us enjoy wearing masks and we look forward to vanquishing this virus to the extent that mask wearing is no longer necessary. We don’t like it that our society is not fully open like it was in pre-virus days.

So how do we fix this? By getting vaccinated and in the meantime, by masking up.

Ellen and Robert Ashwell, Huddleston

 

