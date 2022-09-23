Letter: What being a Christian isn't

Being a Christian is not about being a liberal or a conservative. It is not about supporting or opposing a president, a political party, or a candidate for public office. It is only about being a follower of Jesus Christ, who is not a liberal and not a conservative. If Americans have lost sight of this reality, then we have fallen from a great height and are not worthy to be called Christians.
There never has been and never will be a president worthy of anyone’s unswerving loyalty, especially not a president who demands such loyalty. The same is true of political parties, and the same is true of sociopolitical ideologies, whether liberalism or conservatism or any other “ism.”
Please, America, get your priorities in order before it is too late.
Gregory K. Thompson, Bedford