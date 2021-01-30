Letter: What comes next from Griffith and Cline?

Our two regional representatives from the U.S. Congress tried to justify their opposition to certifying the will of the people in our recent presidential campaign by indirectly stating that Article II, Section 1,Clause 2 of the Constitution requires legislators of each state to approve amendments to their ordinary election rules and procedures. Ben Cline complained that legislatures were bypassed by "governors, secretaries of state, elections officials, judges, and private parties," which I might add was done to address the urgency that citizens be allowed to vote safely during a global pandemic.
But let's give Cline and Griffith the benefit of the doubt that all these state legislatures could have addressed these concerns with uncharacteristic speed. There is just one big problem with their argument. Over 30 states similarly amended their election laws in 2020, yet they cherry picked the four swing states that Trump most needed to overturn. This simply smacks of a brazen grab for political influence with the 'remaining' Trump voter base in their districts. The Constitution they claim to defend does not begin with the words, "Me the people."
For the past two months Griffith and Cline have fully enabled an unhinged narcissist who has lied incessantly to his supporters about voter fraud while losing 60 court cases in the process. The damage Donald Trump has done to public faith in our democracy will haunt this country for years to come, yet these two representatives have dangerously added fuel to that fire – the fire of toxic political divisions and threats to our democratic civility which Trump willingly built.
Have these two representatives learned anything from the infamy of the Jan. 6 siege on our national capitol? Was the folly of their legislative stunt on behalf of Trump worth the outcome of that historical stain on the United States? Thanks partly to their recklessness, I truly fear for my country and the future being laid out for my children and grandchildren.
Walton Rutherfoord, Roanoke