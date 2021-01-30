Letter: What comes next from Griffith and Cline?

Our two regional representatives from the U.S. Congress tried to justify their opposition to certifying the will of the people in our recent presidential campaign by indirectly stating that Article II, Section 1,Clause 2 of the Constitution requires legislators of each state to approve amendments to their ordinary election rules and procedures. Ben Cline complained that legislatures were bypassed by "governors, secretaries of state, elections officials, judges, and private parties," which I might add was done to address the urgency that citizens be allowed to vote safely during a global pandemic.

But let's give Cline and Griffith the benefit of the doubt that all these state legislatures could have addressed these concerns with uncharacteristic speed. There is just one big problem with their argument. Over 30 states similarly amended their election laws in 2020, yet they cherry picked the four swing states that Trump most needed to overturn. This simply smacks of a brazen grab for political influence with the 'remaining' Trump voter base in their districts. The Constitution they claim to defend does not begin with the words, "Me the people."