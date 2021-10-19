Letter: What do Republicans support?

Support: Voter suppression; gerrymandering districts.

Support: Ignoring the effects of climate change and global warming.

Support: Trillions in tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations — “Comfort the Comfortable and Afflict the Afflicted.”

Support: Allowing the U.S. to go into default for the first time in history by not raising the debt ceiling — even though it’s the $8 trillion bill left by the previous administration.

I think it is time for these “Republican enablers” of unconstitutional, unethical, immoral, and deplorable acts to remember what John Adams, a “Founding Father” insisted — a republic had to be “a government of laws, and not of men.”

Republicans need to stop supporting those who are so willing to forgo loyalty to our country for the most inadequate and corrupt individual to ever disgrace the office of the president.

S.A. Miller, Hardy