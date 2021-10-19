Letter: What do Republicans support?

What do most Republicans wholeheartedly support?
Support: A former, twice impeached, one-term president who fomented the Jan. 6th mob to “storm” the Capitol.
Support: A former. twice impeached, one-term president’s efforts to conspire and enlist the help of his rogue minions, including those in the Department of Justice, in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Support: Insurrectionists who took over the Capitol to stop the lawful duties of Congress to finalize the certification of the 2020 Presidential election of Joe Biden.
Support: Physical abuse and threats of violence against doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.
Support: The rising tide of angry threats directed at school boards and education officials.
Support: Death threats against Dr. Anthony Fauci, health officials, governors, and others who support mask mandates.
Support: Criminalizing a woman’s right to control her own body.
Support: Incentifying vigilantism and monetary inducements to “turn in” women exercising their Constitutional right.
Support: Caging and demonizing immigrants.
Support: Obstruction of justice; obstruction of Congress.
Support: Voter suppression; gerrymandering districts.
Support: Ignoring the effects of climate change and global warming.
Support: Trillions in tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations — “Comfort the Comfortable and Afflict the Afflicted.”
Support: Allowing the U.S. to go into default for the first time in history by not raising the debt ceiling — even though it’s the $8 trillion bill left by the previous administration.
I think it is time for these “Republican enablers” of unconstitutional, unethical, immoral, and deplorable acts to remember what John Adams, a “Founding Father” insisted — a republic had to be “a government of laws, and not of men.”
Republicans need to stop supporting those who are so willing to forgo loyalty to our country for the most inadequate and corrupt individual to ever disgrace the office of the president.
S.A. Miller, Hardy