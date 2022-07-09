Letter: What do we really want: conflict or action?

Two things published in your newspaper clashed in my mind: “Supreme Court decision may slow transition to cleaner energy” (July 2) and “The Roanoke Collaboration Project (RCP) asks you to take the Collaboration Pledge” (June 26).

The RCP notes that the entire political spectrum plays upon feelings of divisiveness for "political gain without regard to the long-term negative consequences."

The RCP is right to bring our attention to the need to work together to find solutions rather than relish the unproductive, addictive pleasure of outrage. In terms of our environment, the harmful impacts of our current energy systems will be felt, by everyone, for generations to come. Will we continue to squabble with each other while homes burn and flood?

The Supreme Court, rightly or wrongly, has shut the door on EPA authority to cut carbon emissions.

Presidential executive orders are ineffective, easily reversed by the next administration. This leaves federal legislation that is bipartisan and reflective of the citizens' support the best path forward for enacting policies that help us make the changes necessary going forward.

The majority of Virginians want action: 74% believe global warming is a problem and 80% want renewable energy to be more accessible (February 2022 factsheet, Yale Program on Climate Change Communication).

On average, half of younger Republicans says that not enough is being done to address climate, and they hold elected officials, industry and corporations accountable (Pew Research Center, July 2021).

My own research indicates that 100% of us, regardless of political affiliation, want the future to be stable and healthy for children. We all share a love for our grandchildren and want their lives to have opportunities, not miseries. We want them to work hard and experience the fruits of their labor. We don’t want their lives or their earnings wiped out by extreme storms.

Can we come together on this while there is still time? Or is hating one another what we really, truly love above all?

Monica Lewis, Richmond