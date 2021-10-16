Letter: What feminism is

“Why I think feminism is a farce” by Christine Flowers (Oct. 2 column) was a collection of insults lobbed at cardboard cutouts of feminist stereotypes. This misguided rhetoric is a disservice to your readers.
Feminism is an oft misrepresented concept, and your readers deserve a perspective that serves their curiosity, empathy and depth.
Feminism is honoring that we are all connected to one another and to Earth. It is understanding that humans are nature and humbly accepting that stewardship of our land, air, and waterways is slow and sometimes painful and inconvenient, but worth it.
Feminism is pledging to end poverty, hunger, and housing insecurity, and acknowledging the desperation that these conditions create.
Feminism is believing that everyone is worthy of moving through life without the fear of being assaulted. It is promising to teach humans not to violate one another, and to heal the pain that compels us to do harm.
Feminism is valuing undervalued roles, such as nursing, teaching, and all forms of indispensable caregiving.
Feminism is being sensitive to reproductive issues and offering our compassion and tender care to the people experiencing them. Feminism is devoting ourselves to the wellness of children. It is thoughtfully considering future generations before making decisions.
Feminism is understanding that no one can do this work alone and that collaboration is essential. It is knowing that putting these pledges into action requires our feminine, as well as our masculine, qualities.
At its essence, feminism is placing value on care.
All humans, regardless of our gender expression, are capable of doing the hard, heartbreaking and heart-expanding work that goes into simply caring. We were born for it.
Alyssa Short, Blacksburg