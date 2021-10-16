Letter: What feminism is

“Why I think feminism is a farce” by Christine Flowers (Oct. 2 column) was a collection of insults lobbed at cardboard cutouts of feminist stereotypes. This misguided rhetoric is a disservice to your readers.

Feminism is an oft misrepresented concept, and your readers deserve a perspective that serves their curiosity, empathy and depth.

Feminism is honoring that we are all connected to one another and to Earth. It is understanding that humans are nature and humbly accepting that stewardship of our land, air, and waterways is slow and sometimes painful and inconvenient, but worth it.

Feminism is pledging to end poverty, hunger, and housing insecurity, and acknowledging the desperation that these conditions create.

Feminism is believing that everyone is worthy of moving through life without the fear of being assaulted. It is promising to teach humans not to violate one another, and to heal the pain that compels us to do harm.

Feminism is valuing undervalued roles, such as nursing, teaching, and all forms of indispensable caregiving.