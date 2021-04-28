Letter: What good comes from softening ways of hate?

In his April 14 opinion piece entitled, “The human emotion of hate,” Maurice Fisher argues, after a chain of specious reasoning, that designating “one crime over another as a ‘hate’ crime…is at best unenlightened and foolish if not fatuous and stupid!” I humbly suggest that the words “unenlightened,” “foolish,” “fatuous” and “stupid” should actually be applied to Fisher’s own article.
Fisher is certainly correct when he states that hate is a “normal human emotion,” but he ventures beyond the pale when he suggests that if one were to rid oneself of hate he would “cease to be a human.” He then goes on to suggest Freud’s therapeutic pablum, otherwise known as “sublimation,” as a way to blunt socially unacceptable impulses such as hate. Would that it were that simple.
If Fisher had taken time to consult the FBI’s website, he would have discovered that the Bureau has defined a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” The Bureau goes on to say that “hate itself is not a crime.”
A “hate crime” is simply shorthand for a crime committed with the intention of harming a specific group. The term has little if anything to do with emotion and everything to do with intent. I am allowed to hate all I want, but when I translate my hateful thoughts into actions, I have crossed the line that separates the acceptable from the unacceptable.
By scoffing at the term, “hate crime,” Fisher gives cover to the abhorrent people to burn black churches, paint swastikas on synagogues, murder members of the LGBTQ community and attack Americans of Asian descent as they go about their daily lives. What possible good is accomplished by softening the way we have chosen to categorize the monstrous ways in which some of us choose to treat our brothers and sisters?
Robert Guthrie, Roanoke