Letter: What good comes from softening ways of hate?

In his April 14 opinion piece entitled, “The human emotion of hate,” Maurice Fisher argues, after a chain of specious reasoning, that designating “one crime over another as a ‘hate’ crime…is at best unenlightened and foolish if not fatuous and stupid!” I humbly suggest that the words “unenlightened,” “foolish,” “fatuous” and “stupid” should actually be applied to Fisher’s own article.

Fisher is certainly correct when he states that hate is a “normal human emotion,” but he ventures beyond the pale when he suggests that if one were to rid oneself of hate he would “cease to be a human.” He then goes on to suggest Freud’s therapeutic pablum, otherwise known as “sublimation,” as a way to blunt socially unacceptable impulses such as hate. Would that it were that simple.

If Fisher had taken time to consult the FBI’s website, he would have discovered that the Bureau has defined a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” The Bureau goes on to say that “hate itself is not a crime.”