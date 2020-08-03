You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: What happened to "duty"?
Letter: What happened to "duty"?

I continue to be disheartened that ALL Americans cannot come together regarding ways to combat COVID-19. I am now 73, and when I was 18 it was my "duty" to register for the draft. I did so, and then entered the Naval Aviation Program, ultimately flying jets on and off an aircraft carrier from 1971-1973. In all my Navy years the one word that was foremost in our training and missions was "duty." That word has continued to be prominent in my life's work.

I am not sure if the "anti-maskers" have forgotten their "duty" as Americans, or perhaps were never taught it, but in my judgement DUTY to protect fellow Americans comes first, far before any "right" a person has to put others at risk.

The person(s) they infect by not wearing a mask could be a Korean, Vietnam or Gulf War veteran; or a doctor, nurse or other healthcare worker risking their lives every day taking care of the sick.

My fervent hope is that ALL Americans can realize this and come together to do their DUTY to protect each other.

RICHARD D. SHEPHERD, M.D.

BLACKSBURG

