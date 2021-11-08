 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What happened to good customer service?

Letter: What happened to good customer service?

{{featured_button_text}}

Why especially after everything retail brick and mortar stores have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic is there still a huge lack of good customer service toward all customers?

Prior to COVID-19 I personally experienced a few times when a retail employee was rude to me and did not treat me with respect.

Within the last year this rudeness toward me from a retail employee as a paying customer has happened numerous times at several Kroger, CVS, Dollar General, Food Lion, Lowes, and Home Depot locations in the Roanoke Valley. Sometimes I complain on a survey. I also have praised a retail employee on a survey.

A few times when I have been humiliated by a retail employee, I have complained to a district manager and/or their corporate offices in writing. I am not complaining to district managers or their corporate offices to receive a gift card. I am offering constructive criticism.

I have worked retail many times during my employment. When I worked retail, I always treated all of my customers with respect.

No one knows what someone else may be experiencing in their life.

I do not know what the retail employee may be experiencing and that retail employee does not know what I as a paying customer may be experiencing.

Can we all remember this and treat all customers with the respect we deserve?

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke

 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Colony House suggestion

Recently I traveled to the Roanoke/Salem area to take care of some personal business. On two separate occasions as I waited for the Red Lobste…

Letters

Letter: Coalfields transition

I hope to address a critical juncture in our economic growth and sustainability. Our efforts to address this ever-evolving crisis are imperati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert