Letter: What has socialism done for us?

Listening to the Republicans rail against socialism reminds me of an old Monty Python movie, The Life of Brian, which was set in the time of Jesus in Judea which was under Roman occupation. There is a resistance group to the Roman occupation called the Peoples Front of Judea which is holding a meeting and John Cleese’s character who is conducting the meeting, says “what have they given us?” referring to the Romans, when one of the members says the aqueducts and sanitation and roads. To which John Cleese’s character says ok except for the aqueducts and sanitation what have the Romans given us. Others keep coming up with things that the Romans have done to improve their life. Finally John Cleese’s character “says except for,” and then he goes through all of the things that the group members have mentioned, “what have the Roman’s done for us.”

This can be applied to socialism. Other than the roads, sanitation, fire departments, police departments (which I am told conservatives like), EPA which tries to give us clean water and air so we can breath and not have rivers catch on fire, FDA and USDA which ensures us we have safe food to eat, the National Weather Service which lets us know when hazardous weather is approaching, FEMA which is there to help after the hazardous weather has passed, and I could go on and readers can add some of their own, what has socialism done for us?