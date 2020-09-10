Letter: What has the president done for us?

In response to Margaret Love, "Democrats waste money" (Aug. 9 letter), you say "Our president has done so much for us, and he wants to keep doing so, too." Really try as I may I can't think of what he has done for us. He has done a lot to us by dividing the country and alienating foreign leaders.
The president has to go through so much to pass a bill, really. Think back when Obama was in office and he tried to pass a bill.
ANNE POINDEXTER
ROANOKE
