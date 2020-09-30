Letter: What if Churchill demonstrated Trump's behavior?

Recently the President and several of his surrogates have declared that his down-playing COVID-19 was designed to minimize chaos and panic in the public. It has been stated that this approach is consistent with that employed by Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II. Let us turn that around and consider the consequences if Mr. Churchill had followed the behavior demonstrated by our President.

First, it would be unlikely that England would have deployed a radar early warning system. Adoption of and reliance on this new truly untested technology was possible because the science boffins were trusted to deploy science rather than relying on a gut feeling.

Second, a national air defense system would have been unlikely. In lieu of a national process, each district would be left to individually determine if they needed or wanted anti-aircraft guns and fighter planes. Districts that were suffering few if any bombing attacks could spend resources on other priorities. Districts suffering massive, nightly assaults would have to acquire weapons on the open market. Shifting resources would be difficult if even possible.

Third, would there have been a home defense force? Such a force was a plan B should an invasion occur. There is no need for a plan B if leadership fails to implement and clearly communicate a plan A.