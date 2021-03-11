 Skip to main content
Letter: What if Democrats were doing the same things
Letter: What if Democrats were doing the same things

I am writing to those of you still supporting former President Trump and Congressman Cline. Just ask yourself what would you do if a Democrat acted like them?

What if President Obama had lost an election and refused to accept the results? Tried to get states to change the results? Tried to get the vice president to refuse to certify the results? Would you support these efforts? What if he assembled a mob and agitated them and sent them to the capitol where they attracted police resulting in a policeman dying?

Would you support President Obama under these identical circumstances like you do President Trump?

Would you support a Democratic congressman if he supported President Obama in an attempt to reverse an election certified by all 50 states? Would you allow this congressman to use thin and obvious excuses for doing so?

Please ask yourself how you would feel if President Trump and Congressman Cline were Democrats doing the exact same things. If you would be outraged at a Democrat you should be outraged at these Republicans. We must change public opinion if they are to be held accountable. In my opinion the attack on the capitol was foreseeable and at best these men were negligent. They must be held responsible politically and legally.

Tom Kirby, Roanoke

 

