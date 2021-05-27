Letter: What if I was a Black man?

It was a Friday afternoon and the muffler on my Volvo was simply blown. It roared!
My Volvo dealer could not take me at once but gave me an appointment for the first thing Monday morning.
On my way to the Volvo workshop on Monday morning I was pulled over by a patrol car from the community where the Volvo garage was located.
“What was the problem," I asked. “Your vehicle is committing a noise nuisance offense because it is so loud due to the blown muffler.”
I acknowledged that was true, but that I was actually on my way to the Volvo workshop just two miles up the road to get it fixed. He said that he was going to give me a $100 citation for the noise offense anyway.
I was outraged! I got out of my car and proceeded to ask how I was supposed to get my vehicle repaired if I didn’t drive it to the workshop, notwithstanding the noise it would make.
I also asked him to call the workshop through his dispatcher and determine if I had an appointment as I had asserted. When he answered neither the question nor the request and proceeded to prepare the citation, I told him that he was a miserable representative of his police department, that he was a public servant and I was part of the public he was supposed to serve, and that his decision to ticket me was absolutely unreasonable and improper.
I think what I also said that he was a miserable SOB using his badge to beat up on people. I left the scene with the citation and the muffler roaring for another two miles. I subsequently sorted out the citation with the police chief of the community who agreed that I had a legitimate grievance.
I have often reflected on that experience. I have wondered if I had been a person of color, might I have been arrested for disrespecting a police officer or perhaps even been shot over my protestations to the issuance of the citation.
George McDowell, Christiansburg