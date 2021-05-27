Letter: What if I was a Black man?

It was a Friday afternoon and the muffler on my Volvo was simply blown. It roared!

My Volvo dealer could not take me at once but gave me an appointment for the first thing Monday morning.

On my way to the Volvo workshop on Monday morning I was pulled over by a patrol car from the community where the Volvo garage was located.

“What was the problem," I asked. “Your vehicle is committing a noise nuisance offense because it is so loud due to the blown muffler.”

I acknowledged that was true, but that I was actually on my way to the Volvo workshop just two miles up the road to get it fixed. He said that he was going to give me a $100 citation for the noise offense anyway.

I was outraged! I got out of my car and proceeded to ask how I was supposed to get my vehicle repaired if I didn’t drive it to the workshop, notwithstanding the noise it would make.