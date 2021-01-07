Letter: What if Virginia elections were challenged?

The attorney generals of Ingham County, Michigan; Snohomish County, Washington, and Cook County, Illinois filed a legal writ to the Supreme Court asking that the elections of Reps. Morgan Griffith, Wittman, and Ben Cline in Virginia be voided and either new elections be held in February to replace them, or their opponents in the race be appointed to fill their positions. The lawsuit argues that because Virginia’s congressional districts are so gerrymandered that they violate the one person/one vote requirement of the Constitution. Moreover, according to the brief, their elections diminished the Democrats ruling majority in the House, a result they believe to be unfair. Will the courts uphold the case is the question facing the three Republicans?

Sound far-fetched? Of course. Yet, this is exactly the rationale behind why these three representatives to Congress signed on to the recent Supreme Court case brought by Texas to overturn elections in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. In supporting the Texas case, they presume that any public official from another state has the right to intercede in Virginia’s election. I know it sounds ludicrous and against the principle of democratic rule, and even, blessed be your Dixie hearts, states’ rights, but that did not deter our “brave” congressional delegates from proposing that we move away from democracy, the constitutions, and the social contract that we in American have honored since our birth as a nation.