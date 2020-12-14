Letter: What is a fascist?

Regarding Penelope Huggins' letter of Dec. 3, “All enemies, foreign and domestic”, the letter begins by telling of her father’s role in World War II to help stop a fascist trying to dominate the world. Thanks to her father for his service.

The letter proceeds to state Republicans have forsaken the oath to defend the country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. The letter insinuates that President Donald Trump is a fascist.

It would serve Penelope Huggins well to educate herself as to just what a fascist is.

The word fascist is derived from the Latin word fasces, a bundle of rods with a projecting axe blade, carried by a lector in Ancient Rome as a symbol of a magistrate's power.

Benito Mussolini used the word fascist for his party in Italy, promoting National Socialism. Adolph Hitler was inspired by Mussolini’s Fascist Party and modeled the German National Socialist Party (Nazi) similar to that of Mussolini’s.

Fascists are inherently socialists. President Trump is the very antithesis of a socialist. He is a very staunch capitalist.

We constantly hear people throwing around the word fascist to describe people they don’t like, without knowing the meaning of the word.

Jim Wheat, Wytheville