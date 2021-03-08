Letter: What is an emergency?

If you’re driving and see a person crossing the road far ahead of you, it’s a situation where you need to slow down, but not one where emergency braking is necessary. However, if a person suddenly steps out in front of you only a few yards ahead, you’re definitely in an emergency braking situation. With the climate, the world is now in an emergency braking situation. We’ve passed the point where a gradual slowing was acceptable in our pumping of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

Those who are raging against the president over his recent actions to combat climate change are people who are, in effect, advocating for a collision. They are accepting the death of tens of millions of people in the future and the destruction of the world economy in order to serve their short-term political or financial interests.

I became a new grandfather on Dec. 30 at the ripe old age of 71 and want my grandson to grow at least as old as me. For that reason, the only thing I see wrong with the President’s recent executive actions on climate is that he isn’t hitting the brakes hard enough.

Bob Egbert, Roanoke