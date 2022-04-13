Letter: What is going on with today's youths?

How are so many middle school children getting their hands on guns and bringing them to school and endangering other people's lives?

Last week a student in South Carolina was killed by another middle school student. I thought guns were supposed to be locked up and the key secured in another location.

And why are so many thinking suicide?

I know the pandemic has caused a lot of stress, but life should be getting back gradually to some form of normality. There seems to be something more serious going on in their minds.

With the country going in the direction it is, they don't have a very bright future to look forward to. Not only young children in Rockbridge County, but people all over the country are thinking suicide. It needs to stop!

Talk to your children and get behind what is going on in their young minds. They come into this world knowing nothing, only what you teach them. If they would just stop and think: suicide is not the solution or the end.

Life does not end with death. Breath goes out of the body and the heart stops beating, but the soul (mind) goes back to the God who gave it to us. It lives on through eternity.

Don't just take my word for it. Go to God's word, the Bible, and read it for yourself. There is a God you can turn to that can give you peace of mind you have never experienced before.

Where you spend eternity has to be determined before you leave this life. There is no turning back. We still have freedom to worship God as we prefer in this country but no one knows how long this will last.

Churches are getting smaller attendance as older people are passing away and young people are not coming in to take their place. God have mercy!

Thelma Clements, Fairfield