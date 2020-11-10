 Skip to main content
Letter: What is "the science"?
I recently read an article where a news commentator said "wear your damn mask, follow the science." I think wearing a mask is a good thing, but I take exception to the underling premise of the statement "follow the science."

This statement assumes there is only one science by referencing "the" science. When I watch the news I don't see "the" science. What I see is various opinions of scientists concerning the same subject depending on what TV channel I'm tuned into.

I see contending views on everything from lockdowns, school closings, effective drugs and treatments and numerous other topics. What I don't see is "the science" of this pandemic. I see opinions of scientists that differ considerably which are not even close to a consensus.

The media and our politicians do the public a disservice when they speak of "the science." What we hear are opinions of scientists, and they are not speaking with one voice. We are simply choosing the opinions that we believe.

Winfred Garst, Roanoke

