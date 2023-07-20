Responding to Paul Nester’s commentary published in the Roanoke Times on June 25 suggesting we celebrate the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, I say celebrate what?

Celebrate the hundreds of environmental citations issued to MVP by Virginia and West Virginia?

Celebrate the property seized by a private company from landowners through eminent domain?

Celebrate the fallacy that natural gas is climate friendly?

I invite readers to visit Newport and see the damage done to that community by MVP.

Visit the Catawba Valley and other places in Montgomery, Roanoke and Giles counties to see what MVP has done to Southwest Virginia.

The only way MVP may be completed is because of the sellout by our politicians in Washington. Celebrate indeed!

Andrew Walker, Montgomery County