Letter: What is Tim Kaine afraid of?

Just a reminder to Sen. Tim Kaine that you and your running mate Hillary lost! You need to get over it. One other thing, what are you afraid of? You want to introduce a resolution that would ban President Trump from ever running for public office again. Are you the same person that wanted an investigation concerning the Russian Collusion? I thought the Dems wanted unity now that Biden is in the big house.
This country is so divided with the help from the media – CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post and the New York Times. Oh yeah and The Roanoke Times. The Dems control everything, Virginia, President, Senate and the House.
Joe Biden doesn’t have the slightest idea what he is signing. He needs help!
When I was a young man, I volunteered for the military. I loved our country. I don’t feel that way any longer.
I could say a lot more. To be continued.
L.T. Iddings, Christiansburg