Letter: What is Virginia leadership thinking?

I am the daughter of a former teacher in Virginia. My mother taught for 40 years in Floyd County schools. I speak for her and myself: she would be horrified by the tip line to report teachers, as am I. We as Americans and Virginians need to accept our racist history and educate to promote change.

If you have ever visited the Holocaust Museum in Berlin you appreciate that the Germans confront their history head on and don’t obscure the murders and abuse that occurred under the Nazi regime. Our nation would be likewise well served by embracing the destructive institutions, disgraceful parts of our history and learning from them to “ensure never again.” The new governor seems determined to allow racism to continue.

Also, as a physician I am appalled that vaccine mandates for colleges students have been reversed. The Republicans seemed to be determined to push science back to the dark ages, continue the spread of COVID-19 and promote the development of variants. I worry for my former classmates and friends who work in health care and will face more COVID cases as vaccinations decrease.

Gale Hylton, M.D., Palo Alto, California