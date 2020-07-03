John Long is a member of The Roanoke Times Writer's Group and a regular contributor to the opinion pages. He has, many times, professed his love and interest in "history." Yet in his recent column (June 11, "Demonizing police isn't the answer") he is blind to the history happening right in front of his eyes. Though much of the piece is tired and trivial, the sentence that really jumps out is: "We all live our daily lives with the unrealized, unexpressed certainty that law enforcement is there."
No, John, "all of us" don't. That is exactly what has sparked a world-wide protest. Whatever world you live in, it is not the world of minorities, immigrants and certainly not the world of Black Americans. Did you watch the nearly-unwatchable video of a white police officer with his knee on a Black man's neck for over 8 minutes? Does the phrase, "I can't breathe" ring a bell, John? Do the names Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and on and on sound familiar for any reason? As a "lover" of history, they should.
You finish your "piece" in the safest and "whitest" of ways. You write, "I don't pretend to have all the answers." Dear John, you don't have ANY answers. You, like so many white, clueless people, need to WAKE UP. We don't seek answers from you but what you should do, if you CARE, is listen to the QUESTIONS that the entire world and, indeed, AMERICA is asking right now. Stop talking, John Long, and listen.
P.S. Dear John, please read Megan Doney's opinion piece that appeared under yours - "A letter to white readers." You will learn something.
ROB NEUKIRCH
FLOYD
