Letter: What it means to be a true patriot

This Independence Day weekend we will not be celebrating as normal with large gatherings and city firework displays. Instead, we reckon with the coronavirus pandemic. Why are we still losing this battle, when the rest of the developed world has their numbers under control? It is a lack or even defiance of patriotism? I would like to remind everyone what it means to be a true patriot. What it means to support your country and every citizen.
Do things that help all Americans, not just selfish actions that fulfill your immediate need for self gratification. Sacrifice a little bit every day to help all Americans. Only read factual news content to get the the real news, not propaganda-spinned nonsense. Vote for politicians who support patriotic ideals.
Here is a short list of things every American can do to feel a sense of patriotism when it is at an all time low. You will be proud to be an American rather than being part of the problem.
Wear a face mask in public. It is a small sacrifice to help us win the battle against the coronavirus. Do not set off fireworks in your neighborhood before or after July 4th. You are frightening pets and keeping awake people who may be on the front line of heathcare. Do not litter. You are making our country look like a dump when we have so much natural beauty. Recycle. It helps save our resources for future generations and lessens our reliance on foreign materials. Vote for politicians who support green energy and environmental policies. It helps preserve our air, water, soil and wildlife for future generations to enjoy. Vote for politicians who support equality for all races. It will help all Americans achieve the dream of equity and livable income for all.
GLEN REINHART
ROANOKE
