Letter: What led to Cline's behavior?

On Jan. 7 the newspaper published a self-serving rationalization by Rep. Ben Cline explaining his reasoning for some of his recent actions ("Cline explains his objections").
First, he says, it was important for him to join a lawsuit to the Supreme Court brought by Texas against four other states. He states that he had a constitutional duty (his oath of office) to take a stand against changes to election procedures that he considered unconstitutional. The Supreme Court rejected the suit on standing not merit, he says. He failed to mention, however, that several state and federal courts in these states did judge complaints on the merits, throwing them out every time.
In fact, some questioned the timing of the complaints. Why didn’t they challenge when the changes were made and not when Trump had lost?
Regardless, Cline joined several colleagues and challenged the duly elected electors during the count on January 6. Again, he says it was his constitutional duty.
It was providential to have an opinion piece written by conservative columnist George Will directly next to Cline’s statement. In it Will excoriated members of the Senate for challenging the electors during the procedural count, specifically Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Ted Cruz (Tex.). He noted that both have presidential aspirations and even used the moment to raise funds, opening their campaign coffers to donations. He stated that they had violated their oath of office to defend the constitution in order to advance their political opportunities, pandering to supporters of President Trump. He called them the “most dangerous domestic enemies.”
Rep. Cline is very likely in a position to hold his seat in the House for as long as he wishes. So, following George Will’s logic, one has to wonder: what are Cline’s political aspirations that has led him to behave opportunistically rather than to benefit the country? Asking for a friend.
Charlotte McNulty Kagey, Roanoke