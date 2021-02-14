Letter: What led to Cline's behavior?

On Jan. 7 the newspaper published a self-serving rationalization by Rep. Ben Cline explaining his reasoning for some of his recent actions ("Cline explains his objections").

First, he says, it was important for him to join a lawsuit to the Supreme Court brought by Texas against four other states. He states that he had a constitutional duty (his oath of office) to take a stand against changes to election procedures that he considered unconstitutional. The Supreme Court rejected the suit on standing not merit, he says. He failed to mention, however, that several state and federal courts in these states did judge complaints on the merits, throwing them out every time.

In fact, some questioned the timing of the complaints. Why didn’t they challenge when the changes were made and not when Trump had lost?

Regardless, Cline joined several colleagues and challenged the duly elected electors during the count on January 6. Again, he says it was his constitutional duty.