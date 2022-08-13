Letter: What makes for 'family fun' in Bedford?

Once upon a time in Bedford, Virginia, white folks looked forward to the annual Lion's "Minstrel" — an opportunity to enjoy dirty jokes and laugh at white performers in blackface. Billed as "family fun," it was the principal fundraiser for the Bedford Lions Club, and the monies were used for purchasing eyeglasses and visual care.

Writing in the May 2, 1957, edition of the Bedford Bulletin, "Printer Devil" observed:

"I would like to complement the Lions on their selection of jokes this year. On some former occasions, my one complaint has been that some of the laugh-getters (and I'll admit they got the laughs) were not the kind that could be considered suitable for all the family. And the Lions Minstrel is a family occasion, enjoyed by old and young alike.

"It's time, also to hand a special bouquet to that veteran end man, Charlie Green. Without meaning any disrespect to any of his fellow blackface artists, it must be said that it's Charlie who makes the show go ..."

So, let's get this straight: when a group of white men put on a "family show" that mocks people of color and includes racy jokes, that's a great community service. But, when one young man dresses up like his favorite female performers to raise money for his former high school's theater program, that gets the whole community riled up ("Bedford Co. drag show relocated after backlash," July 24). Maybe if Kendall Mullins had blacked his face he would have been accepted in Bedford.

Donna St. Clair, Forest