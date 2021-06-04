Letter: What names should be changed?

With the recent flurry of the need to rename schools, colleges, and universities due to the names being associated with slavery or segregation, why don't these name changing groups also want to change these entities ?

1. The city of Richmond, Va. Since it was a capital of the Confederacy and the name "Richmond " will always be connected to it, shouldn't its name be changed ?

2. The same applies to Danville,Va. (the last capital of the confederacy). Should Danville change its name?

3. Should the state of Virginia, having Richmond and Danville exist there, also change its name ?

I am pointing out how far this need for name can go. I am no fan of it.

Dennis Brown, Roanoke