Trump will be the GOP candidate in 2024. He will not win, neither the popular vote nor the electoral college. The numbers aren't there.

That's of no matter to the MAGA Republican party. They have a workaround fix for that. And ... the plan is the same as 2020 but better organized. This is what the death of our democracy will look like.

Under the smoke screen of post-election chaos/confusion and far-right fake news-created doubt, coupled with organized MAGA violence, the GOP at the state and federal level will move to force installment of a Nazi/fascist regime as the only way to save America — with a classic half-mad Trump dictator as its figurehead.

Key swing states of the 30-plus GOP-dominated state legislatures will put a legal spin on it. The popular vote will be declared invalid. Only Trump electors will be sent to Washington. Forty percent of the voting population will scream "yes" in self-righteous approval and demand their much-deserved payback vengeance.

With the GOP-backed usurpation of power by an above-the-law Trump autocrat, the enemy will be anyone the MAGAmaniacs say it is.

Make no mistake -- every elected GOP official of this nation, right down to the board of education, will be fighting to institute the MAGA agenda as the only way to preserve the God-given rights of every True American Patriot. At least, the ones who voted for them.

Henry Bean, Salem