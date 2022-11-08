 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What we really need is better battery storage

I agree with your editorial about the governor's nuclear plan for Southwest Virginia (Oct. 23, "Gov’s nuclear plan might be empty box"). There are many reasons why SMRs [Small Modular Reactors] won’t and shouldn't come to be. One major reason is the continuing failure of the U.S. to safely and permanently store existing nuclear waste. Another is that residents will never accept a new nuclear power plant anywhere near their homes. The resistance to the Mountain Valley Pipeline is small compared to the resistance that would arise against a new nuclear power plant, of any size.

The governor (and everyone) should get over the nuclear option. Instead, he and everyone should focus on the development of new energy storage technologies. Every day the sun provides all the energy we would ever need. (At my house we get all our net energy from our solar panels. The Appalachian Power grid serves as our “battery.”) We just need efficient and affordable storage options (such as inexpensive batteries) that will not further damage the environment. Let’s do that.

Bob Egbert, Roanoke

