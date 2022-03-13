Letter: What went on in that Trump-Putin meeting?

On July 16, 2018, Donald Trump met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital, Helsinki. It was an unprecedented meeting insisted on by Trump that no other persons but one translator attend.

I am not a newscaster but if I were I would talk about the fact that we need to know what was said in that meeting. Subpoena the translator for the transcript of that meeting. I believe, as he did with the Taliban, Trump made a very bad deal for democracy with Putin. One possible scenario may have gone like this.

Putin: I will let you build your Trump Tower in Moscow after your term in office if you do not arm Ukraine in any way. I will not attack Ukraine until you are out of office. You can blame the Democrats when it happens.

Trump: OK! I don't really care what happens to Ukraine, but I do not want to be blamed for another attack on a free country.

Putin: Ukraine is part of Russia, not free, and I will take it back, but again, I will wait until the Democrats are back in office after your eight years.

As we all saw, Putin came out of that meeting looking like the "cat that ate the canary" with a sly grin on his face. Trump looked down as he walked to the podium. We then heard how Trump betrayed the intelligence community by declaring he believed Putin did not interfere in the 2016 election, and continued his traitorous actions against the country culminating on Jan. 6.

There is only one way to find out what was said in that meeting. I would be willing to bet he made a deal with Putin that is the result of what we find in Ukraine now: Ukrainians fighting Russian tanks with Molotov cocktails, reminding me of Poland fighting Hitler's modern army with horses!

I implore the Jan. 6 committee to find the transcript of that meeting and add it to the long list of traitorous actions by the wanna-be dictator Trump. I'd also be willing to bet that the transcript is now in the D.C. sewage system and we will never know what was said in that meeting.

Doug Chancey, Blacksburg