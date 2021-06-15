Letter: What will history say about now?

As a secondary school and college student in the 1940s and 1950s, history was a required subject. I always enjoyed the stories that related our nation's and world's past.

As an adult, I have come to appreciate history even more as I come to understand the role that my ancestors have played in its various chapters.

In my lifetime, I have experienced some significant moments in our history: wars, terrorist attacks, the assassination of one president and the resignation of another, space travel and men walking on the moon.

Momentous as these events were, I fear that they pale in comparison to the dilemma that we now face.

I sense that American democracy is currently at risk, and I am not at all confident that history will record that our American experiment will have survived.

When a significant percentage of our citizens claim to believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite the total lack of any credible evidence, there is a big problem.

When our system of government relies upon two viable political parties striving for voters' approval on the basis of their platforms, significant danger abounds when one of those parties ceases to function in any rational manner.