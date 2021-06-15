Letter: What will history say about now?

As a secondary school and college student in the 1940s and 1950s, history was a required subject. I always enjoyed the stories that related our nation's and world's past.
As an adult, I have come to appreciate history even more as I come to understand the role that my ancestors have played in its various chapters.
In my lifetime, I have experienced some significant moments in our history: wars, terrorist attacks, the assassination of one president and the resignation of another, space travel and men walking on the moon.
Momentous as these events were, I fear that they pale in comparison to the dilemma that we now face.
I sense that American democracy is currently at risk, and I am not at all confident that history will record that our American experiment will have survived.
When a significant percentage of our citizens claim to believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite the total lack of any credible evidence, there is a big problem.
When our system of government relies upon two viable political parties striving for voters' approval on the basis of their platforms, significant danger abounds when one of those parties ceases to function in any rational manner.
I see signs of impending disaster. I recognize some of the problems -- things like the spread of misinformation, the willingness of too many to accept such as truth, and an unwillingness to compromise.
These problems seem to be piling up ominously on the horizon like dark clouds before a thunderstorm. America has always been able to weather such storms in the past -- can we do so again?
As I write down these concerns, I wonder what history will have to say about these times that we are currently living through. Will my descendants be able to read, in their history books, the same story of American resilience that we have heretofore known?
I wish for a magic wand that I could wave to make that so, but no such magic exists. I can only write this letter, hoping that it awakens some souls.
Pete Hamilton, Rockbridge County