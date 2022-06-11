Letter: What will it take to move Griffith to action?

What will it take to move Griffith to action?

More than anything, I want to know why my representative, Morgan Griffith, has been silent since the recent mass shootings.

I want to know how many more children have to die before Griffith decides it’s time to enact commonsense regulation that adds safeguards to the gun purchase and ownership processes. And I emphasize, here, safeguards — not removal or prevention as certain right-wing media would have us believe.

I want to know how many teachers will have to give their lives protecting the students in their care because Griffith, and like-minded representatives, refuse to take any meaningful action to prevent it.

I want to know how many hate crimes and acts of domestic terrorism it will take before Morgan Griffith decides that preventing regulation on gun access is more costly in human life than any far-fetched rationale he and other representatives can conjure in defense of our violent status quo.

And I want to know why it’s OK for someone, supposedly representing the interests of his constituents, to ignore what is such a looming and consistent threat.

Just today [June 3] we are finding out about a school shooting plan for a Roanoke school. The threat caused by the lack of commonsense regulation is here, now, in this community. And while no solution will be 100% effective, any action that can decrease the number of mass shootings in this country down to even just one-a-day is, mathematically, progress (as insane as it feels to classify it as such).

What will it take for Morgan Griffith to be morally strong, rather than politically savvy? What will finally be the straw that breaks the proverbial camel’s back? Or, for that matter, is there anything that can?

Garrett Richardson,

Radford