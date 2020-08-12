Letter: What will we be remembered for?

I remember sitting in my grandparents' living room and listening to my great-grandfather tell stories of raising a family during World War II within the limits of rations. His was a rural farm family in east Tennessee--as simply sustained during the war as they’d been before it--but he remembered the collective experience of sacrifice that rationing brought, and it is this general sense of sacrifice and courage that we rightly associate with that generation that walked us through that turbulent time, both at home and abroad, so many years ago.
I can draw obvious parallels to today in hopes of learning lessons from history, and this is exactly what I’ve tried to do in my high school English classroom for the past eight years. I trust that old cliche about those who don’t learn from history, so I try to place literature firmly within the historical record. I might ask students to compare and contrast then and now: notice how powerful a message of unity is from our nation’s leaders; notice what it’s like not to have that. Notice the enemies we can defeat when we allow our better reason and judgment to guide us; notice how easily we are defeated when guided by fear and its many illusions. Notice the strength we possess when we draw it from a sense of in-it-togetherness, and now notice how brittle we’ve become in our disconnected lives--ready to snap-off at anyone in line at the grocery store.
I hope to teach these lessons and more to them soon, following the guidance of medical professionals and experts, not politicians or those who do their bidding. I will happily wear a mask; it’s what’s been proven effective to keep others safe, and I care about others, which is another lesson I try to model for my students.
History teaches us what can happen when we come together and bring the best of ourselves to the problem at hand. We are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of a generation that is remembered for its united commitment to courage and sacrifice. What will our grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember us for?
ELIZABETH MARTIN
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!