Letter: What would Clarence think about the riots and Black Lives Matter?

It was the early 1970s. Attending WSU (Wright State University) night classes and working at the OBES (Ohio Bureau of Employment Services) during the day in Dayton, Ohio, opened my eyes and I did some growing up.

Dayton had many factories supporting the war effort in Vietnam and they were all union. The unions assured that pay rates were consistent. Another consistency was "last hired; first fired."

My OBES position was in the District Office that managed 11 counties in Ohio. There were no networks nor computers in those days. When the war ended the layoffs began and the lines at OBES got longer and longer and so did our hours trying to keep up.

I do not remember the names of the professors I had while working on my math degree; but I remember Clarence. I spent my lunch in the break room doing homework for my WSU evening classes. Clarence would join me. Clarence was one of the janitors and he was about to retire. He told me there was one thing he had to do before he could retire: he wanted to sign for his paycheck. He got a blank stare from an 18-year old still "wet behind the ears." He explained that he could not read or write so always signed with an "X" that the office ladies had to witness.