Letter: Whatever happened to the Golden Rule?

Our latest elections are over now and some of us are depressed while others of us are elated. COVID-19 numbers are better but still not good and some of us are still wearing masks and getting booster shots while others of us never wear masks and haven’t received any of the vaccines. School board and council meetings have become frequent places of chaos and shouting. Some of us are frightened over where climate change is taking us while others of us deny climate change is even real. In the past two years, all of our lives have so drastically changed — in so many ways.

What has happened to the kindnesses we once shared with others? What has happened to caring for and caring about others? What has happened to our ability or even our desire to not only love others but to understand them — or to at least tolerate them? How can some of us — even teachers and nurses — be receiving death threats just for doing our jobs? How can the levels of anger, fear and distrust have reached so high?