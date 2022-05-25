Letter: Whatever happened to 'We The People'?

Who still believes we have a government of “We The People”? The Supreme Court draft on abortion is another and sadly typical example of the corruption and deceit of four right-wing, religious-superstitious individuals who committed perjury by lying under oath to garner a position on America's highest court. Yet another of America’s most respected institutions has become a dishonest gang of evil draconian thugs indifferent to the wants and needs of its citizenry.

This is the same gang that said money is speech and corporations are people, resulting in a corporate and super wealthy coup, rapidly destroying what was the very basis of our now dying democracy.

We were lied to in school. We are not represented. Super rich people and corporations rule our political system, not us. We are ruled over by dishonest and corrupt men serving wealth and power in the Senate, House, and now, even the Supreme Court.

Justice Clarence Thomas refused to recuse himself and voted to hide his wife’s inane emails to Mark Meadows supporting the attempted coup to illegally keep a wannabe dictator-king in office during the Jan. 6 insurrection. He said, "We can't be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want.” In other words “We The People” don’t matter to this draconian ideologue’s decisions.

It gets worse. Five Senators who swore an oath to defend the Constitution supported an insurrection and will most likely refuse to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. These licentiousness Senators, Trump and those that attacked our Capitol committed treason, all while a timid Department of Justice sits on its hands and frets, prosecuting only minor players, and not the leaders. To consider how sick America has become, fellow citizens among us approve of the lawlessness.

We sit here hopelessly watching in fear and disgust as our former democratic institutions morph into an increasingly autocratic regime, now hiding behind tall fences, protected from “…The People” by men with guns.

Jerry Polverino, Bent Mountain