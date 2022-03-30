Letter: What's going on with the editorial page?

I am trying to figure out where Th+e Roanoke Times is going with recent changes to the editorial page. Readers get twice-weekly commentaries about the Virginia SOL tests that are as engaging as watching paint dry. Each one fills half a page including a graph or chart, as if the words weren’t sufficiently informative albeit dull. These have become a regular feature for the month of March.

I think we can assume that most readers care about how well Virginia’s public schools are doing, to some degree, but a series of commentaries (twice a week!) on the minutiae of SOL testing?

On March 22, the other half of the page was filled with a bizarre below-the-belt attack on Dan Casey, Leonard Pitts and occasional contributor Betsy Biesenbach. Instead of dry school assessment data, or nasty rants directed at people rather than issues, how about printing opinions and stories that are heartwarming or humorous?

If not, maybe use that space to print a little more local, state or national news.

David Hanson, Roanoke County